Man City player ratings vs Feyenoord: Another defensive disaster-class! Ederson and Josko Gvardiol horror-shows spark Champions League collapse as Erling Haaland's heroics go unrewarded

Pep Guardiola's side threw away a three-goal lead to fall deeper into crisis as their run without a win stretched to six games

Manchester City thought they were out of their crisis when they went 3-0 up against Feyenoord on Tuesday, but their own dismal defending pulled them right back in as they were left wondering how on earth they managed to draw 3-3 in the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola's side were cruising thanks to a double from Erling Haaland and an Ilkay Gundogan strike, but they capitulated in a dreadful final 15 minutes.

A horrendous Josko Gvardiol back-pass allowed Anis Hadj Moussa to pull Feyenoord back into contention before Santiago Gimenez and David Hancko scored to round off the most unlikely of comebacks from the visitors, who are fourth in the Eredivisie, eight points off the pace.

GOAL rates City's players from the Etihad Stadium...