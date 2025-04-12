Man City player ratings vs Crystal Palace: A Kevin De Bruyne masterclass! Belgian keeps hosts in Champions League qualification mix after Ruben Dias' absolute nightmare of a first half

Pep Guardiola's side battled back from two goals down to claim what could be a vital 5-2 win that saw them climb to fourth in the table

Kevin De Bruyne rolled back the years to produce an inspirational performance that keeps Manchester City in the hunt for a top-five finish - the departing veteran midfielder scoring, claiming an assist and generally running the show to help his side recover from the shock of going 2-0 down to secure an ultimately emphatic comeback win.

Palace would stun the Etihad into silence after just six minutes as City's back four completely switched off to allow Ismaila Sarr to break free on the right - the Senegalese forward squaring across the box for Eberechi Eze to tap into an empty net.

The hosts almost hit back immediately via Omar Marmoush - Dean Henderson thwarting the Egyptian from close range as VAR swiftly dismissed an incredulous Pep Guardiola's protestations that his side should've had a penalty for a foul by Chris Richards.

Palace then took advantage of more shoddy City defending and added to their tally of 2024-25 set-piece goals - which now stands at a Premier League-high 14 - to make it 2-0 after 21 minutes. USMNT international Richards nodding home as Ederson made a mess of attempting to punch clear following Adam Wharton's whipped-in corner from the right.

De Bruyne struck a post as City looked to fight back in what was proving a wretched first-half for Guardiola's men before two more chances for Palace saw Sarr smash over and Eze have a goal ruled out for offside. The visitors would pay dearly for not going three up in a mad three minutes that first saw De Bruyne catch out Henderson with a clever free-kick that bounced in off the post and then Marmoush levelled things up on 36 minutes, smashing home a bouncing ball in the box following De Bruyne's header back into the danger zone.

City came flying out of the blocks after the restart and would go ahead for the first time in the game as more De Bruyne magic saw him tee up Kovacic for 3-2, before James McAtee also got in on the act, rounding Henderson after Ederson's long pass exploited Palace's high line and put him through on goal.

Oliver Glasner's men offered little threat from that point onwards, with City adding their fifth goal after 79 minutes via a deflected volley from Nico O'Reilly to keep their quest for Champions League football next season on track.

