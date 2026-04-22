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Man City player ratings vs Burnley: Erling Haaland haunts Arsenal again! Resurgent striker sends underwhelming Cityzens top of the Premier League & consigns Clarets to the drop

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Manchester City
Burnley vs Manchester City
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Erling Haaland scored the only goal as an underwhelming Manchester City beat Burnley 1-0 to move top of the Premier League and relegate the Clarets in the process. Three days after netting the winner in the title showdown against Arsenal, the Norwegian demonstrated his physical prowess to score the winner in just the sixth minute as Pep Guardiola's men edged to victory.

Despite the two sides occupying places at opposite ends of the table, City were left hanging on to their solitary goal deep into added time, conceding a corner for which Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dubravka joined his team-mates in the penalty area.

City survived, though, to claim top spot on goal difference with five games remaining. Burnley, meanwhile, became the second side to be relegated this season along with Wolves, returning to the Championship for the second time in four seasons.

GOAL rates Man City's players from Turf Moor...

  • Burnley v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Gianluigi Donnarumma (6/10):

    Made a smart early save from Jaidon Anthony, which was essentially the only thing he had to do all game.

    Matheus Nunes (6/10):

    Did a good job defensively without bringing too much going forward.

    Marc Guehi (6/10):

    Some clever play around his own area helped spark the move leading to the goal. Kept a lid on Zian Flemming.

    Abdukodir Khusanov (6/10):

    Closed down Flemming with one of his lightning-quick recovery sprints, showing how his pace can help him get away with slack positioning.

    Rayan Ait-Nouri (5/10):

    An unremarkable return in his first league start for five weeks. Crashed a shot over the bar and made way for Nico Gonzalez so Nico O'Reilly could take his place at left-back.

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  • Burnley v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Nico O'Reilly (6/10):

    Did a good job in holding midfield in the absence of Rodri, producing a blend of tidy play and brave defensive actions such as sliding in to block a shot. Missed a sitter in the last minute.

    Bernardo Silva (7/10):

    Risked bursting his lungs with an all-action display, popping up all over the pitch to do whatever the situation demanded.

    Rayan Cherki (7/10):

    Pulled out his magic wand again and although nothing tangible came off, he continued to provide thrilling moments such as his dribble forward from the halfway line and a jinking run in added time.

  • Burnley v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Antoine Semenyo (5/10):

    Made a strong start when he teed Cherki up to hit the post but soon faded. Spooned his one chance over the bar after being played in by the Frenchman and was taken off for Savinho in the 65th minute.

    Erling Haaland (8/10):

    Made the difference for the second game running with some classic centre-forward play. Nipped in behind the line, showing strength and pace before producing the calmest of finishes from a tight angle. Hit the post in the second half and always looked a threat.

    Jeremy Doku (7/10):

    Set up the only goal by holding the ball up well to wait for Haaland to get forward before setting the Norwegian on his way.

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  • FBL-ENG-PR-BURNLEY-MAN CITYAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Savinho (6/10):

    Added more potency to City's attack, forcing Martin Dubravka into a save with his feet.

    Nico Gonzalez (5/10):

    Must have felt insulted not to start with Rodri injured and didn't do enough to prove Guardiola wrong as Burnley continued to cause problems until the final whistle.

    Pep Guardiola (6/10):

    Not the type of performance he will look back fondly on but his fist-pumping at full-time showed this was all about the result.

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