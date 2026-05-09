Goal.com
Live
+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Doku Haaland Marmoush Man City GFXGetty/GOAL
Tom Maston

Man City player ratings vs Brentford: Jeremy Doku does it again! Wing wizard scores another stunner to cap dazzling display and put pressure back on Arsenal in Premier League title race

Player ratings
Manchester City
J. Doku
Premier League
FEATURES
Manchester City vs Brentford

Manchester City kept up the pressure on Arsenal in the title race as they secured a hard-fought 3-0 win over Brentford on Saturday. Second-half goals from Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush helped Pep Guardiola's side close the gap on the league-leading Gunners to two points ahead of Mikel Arteta's men travelling to take on West Ham on Sunday.

Looking to bounce back from their disappointing draw at Everton last time out, City aimed to make a fast start, and Doku forced Caoimhim Kelleher into a low save inside the first three minutes. Haaland also had chances, first heading over before nodding straight at Kelleher and then having a shot blocked by Nathan Collins.

Buoyed by their first-half performance, Brentford began to create opportunities of their own after the break, and Gianluigi Donnarumma had to be at his best save from Igor Thiago. City, however, would not be denied, and Doku produced his third stunning finish in the space of a week as he cut in from the left and curled a shot into the top corner of Kelleher's net.

The title-challengers then looked to make the game safe, and soon after substitute Phil Foden had a shot saved by Kelleher, Haaland managed to force the ball over the line with a close-range backheel in the wake of Brentford failing to clear Antoine Semenyo's ball across the box.

Foden was denied again by a spectacular Kelleher save before Marmoush ran onto Haaland's through-ball in stoppage time to complete the victory for the treble-chasers.

GOAL rates City's players from the Etihad Stadium...

  • FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-BRENTFORDAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Gianluigi Donnarumma (5/10):

    Again uncomfortable when having to deal with set-pieces and long throws into his box while he had a couple of heart-in-mouth moments with the ball at his feet. Saved well from Thiago at 0-0, and denied him a consolation too.

    Matheus Nunes (5/10):

    Fortunate to avoid any punishment when he tangled with Schade in the first half. Mostly dependable without offering anything flashy otherwise.

    Marc Guehi (7/10):

    Dealt very well with the threat posed by Thiago and recovered well whenever he was forced to face his own goal.

    Nathan Ake (7/10):

    Never looked ruffled whenever Brentford launched attacks. Remains a more than useful squad member.

    Nico O'Reilly (6/10):

    Caused problems with some of his underlapping runs forward but too often lacked the end product to make it count.

    • Advertisement
  • Manchester City v Brentford - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Tijjani Reijnders (5/10):

    Carried the ball forward well at times but was wasteful in the final third. Replaced on the hour mark.

    Bernardo Silva (6/10):

    Continued to put himself about in midfield, even if his frustrations led to him picking up a booking. Continues to knit everything together with his passing.

    Rayan Cherki (5/10):

    Too often ran down blind alleys or fired shots into crowds in an underwhelming display. Substituted early in the second half.

  • Manchester City v Brentford - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Antoine Semenyo (6/10):

    Had a couple of dribbles down the right-hand side, the most dangerous of which led to Haaland's goal. Did not bring his shooting boots as his efforts were wayward.

    Erling Haaland (7/10):

    Didn't have a touch of the ball until the 20th minute, and proved wasteful in front of goal until his persistence paid off for the second goal. Played a lovely through-ball for Marmoush to score, too.

    Jeremy Doku (9/10):

    Had been City's biggest threat even before he broke the deadlock with a sublime strike. Looked like he might score or create an opportunity whenever he picked up possession as he left the Brentford defence in his wake.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Manchester City v Brentford - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Phil Foden (6/10):

    Unfortunate to be denied twice by Kelleher during his half-hour cameo.

    Omar Marmoush (6/10):

    Struggled to get involved until he was found by Haaland to round out the win in stoppage time.

    Savinho (N/A):

    On for Doku in the final minute and played his part in the third goal.

    Pep Guardiola (6/10):

    His side got the win they needed after what was a frustrating first hour. Giving Doku the freedom to continuously attempt dribbles and shots is paying off.

Premier League
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY