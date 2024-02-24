Man City Player of the Season 2023-24 power rankings: Mesmeric Phil Foden pips Erling Haaland to No.1 spot - but Jack Grealish tumbles

City are back in ominous form as the crunch phase of the season is about to begin - but who is top of the class and who needs to step up?

Wait a moment, could Manchester City do the treble again?! Their recent form suggests they could, no matter what Pep Guardiola might say on the matter. After a small blip in results in November and early December, City are back in their usual, formidable mode, winning 12 matches out of their last 14 in all competitions while remaining unbeaten.

Having rounded off a dream 2023 by lifting the FIFA Club World Cup, City are primed to make 2024 another unforgettable year. Guardiola's side are locked in a three-way title race with Liverpool and Arsenal, in the fifth round of the FA Cup and have one foot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

And they have their main match-winners fit and firing again, with Kevin De Bruyne looking his old magical self again after five months out, and Erling Haaland recovered from a foot injury and getting back to what he does best: scoring goals.

However, some ever-so-faint cracks have begun to appear, especially in defence, and after having a relatively comfortable set of fixtures, Guardiola's side are about to get a real test of their mettle as they face Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal in March.

GOAL has rated every Man City player's performance so far this season to figure out who should be the frontrunners for the club's Player of the Season award...

Previous update: December 5, 2023.