Man City boss Pep Guardiola provides Nathan Ake and Kyle Walker injury updates ahead of crunch Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid
Pep Guardiola revealed whether Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake are fit to start against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final second-leg clash.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Guardiola's update on Walker and Ake
- Rodri could be back in the lineup
- Man City were held to a 3-3 draw in the first leg