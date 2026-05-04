Man City open contract extension talks with Phil Foden despite his reduced role under Pep Guardiola
City move to secure Foden’s long-term future
The Cityzens have opened early discussions with Foden's representatives over a new contract as the club looks to remove any uncertainty about the midfielder’s future, as per The Times. The 25-year-old’s current deal runs until the summer of 2027, but City are already exploring the possibility of extending his stay at the Etihad Stadium.
The move comes during a period in which Foden has found himself on the fringes of Guardiola’s starting XI. While City continue their pursuit of a domestic treble, the England international has seen his minutes limited throughout 2026. According to the same report, club officials remain firmly supportive of the academy graduate and are determined to retain him as a key part of their long-term plans. The hierarchy is understood to be keen to avoid any potential uncertainty as the player approaches the final year of his current contract.
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Guardiola backs Foden to rediscover his best form
Guardiola has challenged Foden to recover from his recent dip in form after a demanding period. “Until November he was really good,” Guardiola said of the midfielder last month. “At the end of the day, the player has to compete with his team-mates and the team-mates bring a challenge to you.”
City still see Foden as central to their future
Despite increased competition for places, City reportedly still consider Foden a key pillar of their squad. The forward was named PFA Players’ Player of the Year in 2024 and remains one of the most prominent products of the club’s academy system.
While European clubs such as Barcelona and Bayern Munich have previously been linked with the England international, City have no intention of allowing him to leave. Internally, there is a recognition that the player is simply experiencing a natural dip after several seasons of sustained success.
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What comes next?
Negotiations over a potential contract extension are expected to continue in the coming months as City focus on the final stages of the season. Foden remains hopeful of playing a key role in the club's trophy challenge, despite having started just once in the Cityzens' last five Premier League games.
He will hope to be back in Guardiola's lineup when City face Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday night.