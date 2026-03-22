Why key Man City man is OUT of Carabao Cup final against Arsenal to leave Pep Guardiola fuming - explained

The absence of Guehi stems from a Carabao Cup regulation implemented for the first time this season. Under the current EFL framework, if a player is signed after the first leg of the semi-final stage has taken place, they are deemed ineligible to participate in any further rounds of the competition for their new club. Guehi completed his £20 million ($27m) move from Palace to the Etihad Stadium during the January transfer window. However, by the time the deal was finalised, the semi-final stage of the League Cup had already commenced, automatically triggering the restriction that prevents him from taking the field against Mikel Arteta’s side this weekend.

The situation is further complicated by Guehi's earlier involvement in the tournament with his former club. The 25-year-old actually captained Crystal Palace against Arsenal in the quarter-finals back in December. Despite City’s significant financial outlay to secure his services midway through the campaign, the governing body has remained firm on the registration deadline, leaving Guardiola without one of his premier defensive options for the season's first major final.