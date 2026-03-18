Man City ace John Stones to MISS the World Cup? Former Premier League star calls on Thomas Tuchel to drop defender
Injuries threaten Stones' World Cup dream
Stones has been a cornerstone of the England national team for years, but his place in the squad for the upcoming World Cup is now under serious threat. Former West Ham United centre-back Anton Ferdinand believes that the 31-year-old’s lack of playing time and recurring injuries should disqualify him from Thomas Tuchel’s final 26-man selection.
Stones has managed only seven league appearances this term as he continues to struggle with various physical setbacks, most recently a thigh issue. Despite his 87 caps and pedigree in major tournaments, Ferdinand remains unconvinced that reputation alone should earn him a plane ticket.
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Tuchel urged to prioritise form
With Tuchel set to finalize his squad by May 11th, the debate over who should partner Marc Guehi in the heart of the Three Lions' defence is heating up. Ferdinand is championing a fresh look for the backline, suggesting that current performances in the Premier League must take precedence over historical contributions to the shirts.
Speaking to SunSport, Ferdinand said: "I think my starting pair would be Guehi and Ezri Konsa. I think Harry Maguire is going to have a say, especially the way he’s playing at the moment in a team that’s thriving and doing really well. Who else will go? Dan Burn has a chance of going, but I don’t see Stones going. Unless he plays from now until the end of the season and looks half decent, which, as I know, is difficult."
Henderson over Stones for leadership
While some argue that Stones’ experience would be vital in the dressing room, Ferdinand believes there are better candidates to provide veteran leadership. He pointed toward former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson as a more suitable senior head to assist Tuchel's squad during the World Cup.
"If you’re going to take someone for leadership quality, you take someone for what they’ve done in the game and to be a real influence on the team – you take Jordan Henderson I think," Ferdinand explained. "You don’t take a centre-back. From what you hear he’s a positive influence on the team. Not saying Stones isn’t, but the likelihood of him playing in the World Cup is minimal. I’d take Henderson as that senior head rather than Stones."
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Stones opens up on retirement thoughts
The calls for Stones to be dropped come at a time when the player himself has admitted to reaching a breaking point. The 31-year-old revealed last year that his injury problems led him to some dark places mentally. He admitted that the constant cycle of rehabilitation followed by further setbacks left him questioning his future in the sport.
Speaking on his struggles, Stones noted: "Last season was tough for me, to the point where I thought about stopping. I didn't want to do it. I had had enough of being so professional and trying to do everything right in my power, to then keep breaking down and not having the answers. It was a very difficult place to be in."