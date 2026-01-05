Man City weigh up January Marc Guehi transfer as Pep Guardiola bemoans defensive injury crisis after two key players limp out of damaging Chelsea draw

With John Stones already on the sidelines and Nathan Ake’s game time being carefully managed, Guardiola has said of being left short on options at the heart of his back four: “We have a lot [of injuries]. John Stones is missing for I don’t know how many months. Ruben now will be out, Josko will be out. Nathan, always we know with Nathan he cannot play regularly. It’s the situation.

“Stay strong and we will find a solution. The spirit is there and will be there. Of course I have concerns. Have you seen the bench today? Four players from the academy and now we will have more. We don’t have players.”

With that in mind, City are said to be turning their attention towards the transfer market. BBC Sport reports on how England international Guehi is now registering on Guardiola’s radar.

City will wait on medical updates regarding Dias and Gvardiol before deciding whether or not to formalise their interest in Guehi. It is claimed that a move for the 25-year-old “should not be discounted” as those at the Etihad Stadium seek to ensure that they are not left light in important areas of the field.

Alongside their Premier League title endeavours, City also remain in contention for Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup honours. They still have seven games to come in January across those four competitions.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!