Man City fan arrested for allegedly mocking the Munich air disaster during derby with Man Utd

GettyChris BurtonMan City fan arrested for allegedly mocking the Munich air disaster during derby with Man UtdA Manchester City supporter has been arrested for allegedly mocking the Munich air disaster during the derby clash with Manchester United.Blades faced Red Devils at the EtihadAntics of crowd member caught on cameraTragedy chanting is a criminal offence