Man City take huge stride towards completing £65m Antoine Semenyo transfer as coveted attacker prepares to leave Bournemouth

Ben Jacobs reports that “Semenyo's move to Manchester City from Bournemouth is now agreed in principle”. He goes on to say that the two clubs are “in process of drafting paperwork”. It is claimed that further “clarity” on a proposed switch is “expected in the next 24 hours”.

City appear set to win the race for a much sought-after signature, but Guardiola has continued to play cards close to his chest when it comes to Semenyo. He told reporters when last asked about a proposed deal: “I don't know any news about anything right now. I'm sorry, I don't have any news. So the transfer window is completely closed right now.”

Semenyo has registered nine goals for Bournemouth this season, having hit 13 last term. He is fully aware of the noise that he continues to generate, but has been doing his best to turn a deaf ear to it.

The Chelsea-born star, who started out at Bristol City, has said of his future: “I don't think about it too much. I try to stay present as much as I can. You see the news all the time, I see it as well, I'm not oblivious, but I try to keep focused. I'm enjoying my football here. If I'm not scoring goals, all of that goes away. I try to stay present, do the best I can for the team, score goals and whatever happens in the future happens.”

