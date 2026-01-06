Man City boss Pep Guardiola sends classy message to 'top manager' Ruben Amorim after Man Utd sack call
Pep puts tribalism aside
Guardiola demonstrated his characteristic solidarity with fellow managers, offering a robust defence of Amorim following the Portuguese coach's dismissal. Despite the fierce rivalry that divides the blue and red halves of Manchester, the City boss put tribalism aside during his latest press conference to send a classy message to his former neighbour, insisting that the fine margins of the Premier League often obscure the quality of a manager’s work.
The ruthless decision to part ways with Amorim came amidst a difficult run of form and followed the manager's comments after the draw against Leeds United at the weekend. Yet, Guardiola was quick to suggest that the sacking was a symptom of a modern football culture that prioritises immediate results over the necessary time required to build a philosophy.
Speaking to the press, Guardiola drew parallels between Amorim’s situation and the recent departure of Enzo Maresca, highlighting a worrying trend in top-flight management where patience is in short supply.
“Yes, it is fact you get less time, like what happened with Enzo [Maresca],” Guardiola stated, reflecting on the volatility of the profession. “I cannot say anything out of respect for the players. Like Enzo, he is a top manager; the decision has been made by our neighbours and I wish him well for the future.”
- Getty Images Sport
The brutal reality of management
Guardiola, who has enjoyed unprecedented security and longevity at the Etihad Stadium, acknowledged that the landscape of football management is unforgiving, regardless of the country. Having managed in Spain with Barcelona and Germany with Bayern Munich, he noted that the pressure cooker of the Premier League is not unique, but the speed of judgement is accelerating across the continent.
"Quite similar [in England to Spain and Germany]," Guardiola observed regarding the immense pressure placed on shoulders in the dugout. "I don't think there's a country where if you don't win games you are safe. Normally if you don't get results it doesn't matter the past or the present. They hire you with a perspective for your ideas and you are sacked for results.
"Sometimes you need a process and time."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Fine margins and missed opportunities
Guardiola went further than general platitudes, offering a forensic analysis of United’s recent struggles that suggested the narrative of failure at Old Trafford was overblown. He pointed specifically to three home games against Everton, which they lost, and Bournemouth and Wolves, which ended in draws. In Guardiola’s eyes, these were not disasters, but rather moments where the ball simply didn't fall kindly for Amorim’s side.
“At United, they draw three games at home - against Everton who had 10 against 11 for 70 minutes, against Bournemouth and Wolves,” Guardiola explained.
He argued that had those draws been turned into wins, the outlook would be drastically different. “They could have been close to Arsenal,” he noted, suggesting that United were essentially a few bounces of the ball away from a title challenge or a comfortable top-four position. “The gaps are so small.”
- AFP
What comes next?
Perhaps the most empathetic part of Guardiola’s message concerned the mitigating circumstances Amorim faced regarding squad availability. United have been plagued by a mounting injury list, compounded by international departures.
It is a struggle Guardiola knows well, as City negotiate their own fitness issues. He highlighted the impact of the African Cup of Nations and key injuries, suggesting that no manager, regardless of their pedigree, can easily navigate such a depleted squad in the world's most competitive league.
“Now you see United have had a lot of absences like we have right now,” Guardiola said. “It's difficult with players at the African Cup and important players not available.”
For Guardiola, the dismissal of a "top manager" like Amorim serves as a stark reminder of the precarious nature of their trade. While the red side of Manchester begins the search for a new saviour, the City boss has made it clear that, in his view, the man they just let go was a victim of circumstance, bad luck, and a lack of patience, rather than a lack of ability.