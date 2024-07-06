Pep Guardiola Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Footballing royalty at the tennis! Man City boss Pep Guardiola & Arsenal & Lionesses star Leah Williamson spotted in the Royal Box at Wimbledon

Pep GuardiolaLeah WilliamsonManchester CityPremier LeagueArsenal WomenWSL

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola & Arsenal star Leah Williamson enjoyed Grand Slam tennis from the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Guardiola and Williamson watched Zverev in action
  • Roy Hodgson also among the luminaries
  • Ben Stokes and several other cricketers were also present
Article continues below