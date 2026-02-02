Man City add Xabi Alonso to three-man shortlist of candidates to replace Pep Guardiola

Per the Telegraph, City are interested in appointing Alonso this summer, if Guardiola decides to leave the club. There is said to be a growing feeling that the Catalan is set to walk away from his role at the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season and City are thus preparing plans for his succession. Guardiola's current contract runs until 2027 but the club are struggling for form and sit six points behind leaders Arsenal, having won just one of their last five league games. At the weekend, they threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur.
Alonso is said to feature on a three-man shortlist alongside former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, who informed the Blues twice that he was in talks with City, leading to his exit from Stamford Bridge, and Cesc Fabregas, who has won admirers for his work with Como in Serie A. They are currently sixth in Italy's top-flight and are on track for European qualification.