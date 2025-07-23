Malik Tillman's step up at Bayer Leverkusen, Johnny Cardoso's massive move to Atletico Madrid, Patrick Agyemang's risky bet with Derby: GOAL grades biggest USMNT deals

All summer, GOAL US is handing out grades for the biggest transfers involving USMNT stars

The summer transfer window is the time for clubs to do big business. This summer, though, is particularly important. With a World Cup on the horizon, every decision will get extra scrutiny, especially for the U.S. men's national team stars looking to represent their team next summer.

Transfers are always under the microscope - doubly so in a World Cup year. The right move can change a player's career, catapulting them into permanent status as a World Cup participant. The wrong move? That can dash your dreams. It happened last World Cup cycle with Ricardo Pepi, who fell out of the picture just before Qatar due to a goalscoring drought at Augsburg. If you're going to move this late in a cycle, you have to get it right. High risk and high reward.

It can mean more money, more prestige, a World Cup spot - all are there for the taking when players take a big swing on the transfer market. It's been an eventful summer for the USMNT as players seek to make the right decisions on the club level.

Throughout the summer window, GOAL will grade every completed deal involving USMNT players.