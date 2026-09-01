AFP
Malick Fofana transfer twist as Sunderland counter Crystal Palace hijack bid to seal dramatic deadline day move
Sunderland swing momentum back in Fofana chase
Sunderland have regained control in the intense battle to sign Fofana before the transfer window closes on Tuesday night. According to RMC Sport, Sunderland have turned the situation back in their favour by offering higher commission fees to Fofana's representatives.
The Wearside club had initially agreed a deal worth €30 million plus €5m in add-ons, but Crystal Palace launched an aggressive late counter-bid of €37m to hijack the transfer, leaving the deal hanging in the balance despite Fofana already completing his Sunderland medical.
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Crystal Palace push hard after Arsenal exit
Crystal Palace made a determined late effort to sway Fofana towards London after Arsenal decided against meeting the asking price set by Lyon. Arsenal were offered the chance to sign Fofana, but Mikel Arteta and the recruitment team refused to pay the £30m-£35m valuation demanded by the French side.
That opened the door for Palace, where manager Pierre Sage personally spoke to Fofana to present their sporting project. Palace offered lucrative financial terms, yet Sunderland acted swiftly to ensure their agreed five-year contract with Fofana did not collapse at the final hour.
Lyon prepare for life without Belgian attacker
Lyon are prepared to sanction the departure of Fofana as they finalise their own attacking reinforcements ahead of the deadline. The Ligue 1 side are already close to completing a transfer for Keito Nakamura to fill the void on the wing once the sale of Fofana goes through.
Despite the intense bidding war between Sunderland and Palace, Lyon have maintained that any transfer must satisfy their financial expectations. Sunderland now appear confident that their improved total package will get the paperwork signed in time, ending one of the most dramatic sagas of deadline day.
- AFP
What comes next for Fofana and Sunderland
Sunderland and Lyon are racing against the clock to submit the formal paperwork before the 11pm transfer deadline tonight. If all contracts and regulatory clearances are processed without any further late twists, Fofana will be officially unveiled as a Sunderland player and will join up with his new team-mates ahead of their next match.
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