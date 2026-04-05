Goal.com
Live
+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
FBL-ESP-LIGA-VALENCIA-REAL MADRIDAFP
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Madrid analyst lashes out: The Real Madrid star isn’t a child… and must be sold

Mallorca vs Real Madrid
Mallorca
Real Madrid
LaLiga
E. Camavinga
Spain

Real Madrid analyst Tomás Roncero criticised the performance of French player Eduardo Camavinga following Real Madrid’s 2-1 defeat to Mallorca in La Liga’s 30th round.

Roncero, deputy editor-in-chief of the newspaper AS, appeared as a guest on the Carrusel Deportivo programme on Cadena SER radio during the match broadcast.

Defensa Central published Roncero’s comments, in which he attacked Camavinga, calling for him to leave next summer.

Roncero said: “Camavinga should not remain at the Santiago Bernabéu next season, due to his disappointing behaviour.”

Read also

Video: Real Madrid star involved in a disastrous blunder

  • CA Osasuna v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    He won’t hesitate to sell Camavinga

    Camavinga was largely to blame for Mallorca’s first goal, having failed to drop back to defend against Morlanes’ run from deep. 

    Rüdiger, Camavinga’s teammate, criticised him for this, and Roncero believes this reaction was justified.

    He added: “The failure to track back on that goal really annoyed me. Camavinga is slow to recover and keeps repeating old mistakes as if nothing had happened, so I’m not surprised by Rüdiger’s anger.”

    Roncero noted that Camavinga is already a seasoned player and not a youngster who should be excused.

    He emphasised, “The problem is that Camavinga has played for three years and won the Champions League as a first-team player. He is not a youngster still developing.”

    He indicated that he would not hesitate to sell Camavinga if the club received a genuine offer from Paris Saint-Germain, as has been rumoured recently.

    Read also

    Comments by the Pharaohs’ star spark outrage among Moroccans

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Champions League
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
LaLiga
Mallorca crest
Mallorca
MLL
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY