Chelsea join race for Brighton starlet Luka Vuskovic as market value explodes to €65m

Chelsea have reportedly identified Brighton centre-back Vuskovic as a priority transfer target, as per TEAMtalk. The 19-year-old is fast establishing himself as one of Europe’s premier young defenders following a rapid rise.

The Blues are closely monitoring the talented Croatia international, but they face a monumental battle for his signature. European powerhouses Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also showing significant interest in the highly-rated teenager.

Vuskovic only arrived at the Amex Stadium from Tottenham during the recent summer transfer window. However, his outstanding early performances have already commanded the attention of the continent's biggest clubs.