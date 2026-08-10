Will Luka Modric & Snoop Dogg be celebrating? Swansea legend Lee Trundle explains why shrewd appointments & smart transfer business can deliver Premier League return

The Red Dragons have been making plenty of noise ever since Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac completed their stunning takeover at the Racecourse Ground in 2021. A meteoric rise has taken them from the National League and into the Championship.
Swansea finished four places and seven points behind Wrexham last season, with both sides missing out on tickets for the play-off lottery. With two extra spots up for the grabs this term - as the top eight push for promotion - ambitious plans are being drawn up at opposing ends of Wales.
Rap superstar Snoop attended his first Swans game in 2025-26, having become a minority stakeholder, while Ballon d’Or-winning Real Madrid icon Modric - who has signed a new contract with AC Milan at 40 years of age - is another to have bought into an exciting project.