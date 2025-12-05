Luka Modric claims failed move to Chelsea from Tottenham a blessing in disguise with veteran midfielder seizing 'better opportunity' at Real Madrid instead

Signed from Dinamo Zagreb in 2008 for £16.5 million, Modric went on to play more than 150 matches for Spurs. But as Chelsea intensified their pursuit in 2011, the Croatian admitted he made a misstep by voicing his desire to leave.

Speaking on Croatian programme Neuspjeh prvaka, he said: "Perhaps I shouldn't have said so publicly that I wanted to leave."

"Even so, I did very well at Tottenham. They were very tough on me, and the chairman, Daniel Levy, made it crystal clear in our first meeting [that] there was absolutely no chance they would let me go."

Despite the tension, Modric, as a true professional, continued to perform on the pitch.

"After that, I carried on as if nothing had happened," he said. "I knew it would be complicated; both clubs are in London, and there's a rivalry. I wanted to go, even though I knew it was going to be very difficult."