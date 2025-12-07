Agent Luka Modric?! AC Milan aim to use Croatia international to help land his former Real Madrid team-mate

With his contract expiring at the end of this season, Maignan can begin negotiations with other clubs as early as January, raising the possibility of leaving Milan on a free transfer next summer. The Rossoneri had reportedly offered an extension until 2028, increasing his salary from €2.8 million to €5.5m per year, but he has not been convinced to sign on the dotted line with Calciomercato reporting that no further talks are scheduled between the goalkeeper and club.
Maignan is reportedly demanding a fee in the region of €8m, which is significantly higher than what the Italian giants are offering. Juventus have emerged as serious contenders for Maignan's signature, while top European clubs like Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also in the race.