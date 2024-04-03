Luis Suarez insists Inter Miami can 'win games without' Lionel Messi as Tata Martino admits he won't take any 'risks' with star forward ahead of Monterrey showdown
Luis Suarez and Tata Martino have spoken about the prospect being without Lionel Messi as Inter Miami prepare to take on CF Monterrey on Wednesday.
- Miami face Monterrey in CCC clash
- Messi not going to be put at 'risk'
- Suarez insists Herons can 'win without him'