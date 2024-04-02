Luis Enrique responds to claims Kylian Mbappe called him a 'son of a b*tch' after being hooked off early in Ligue 1 victory over Marseille

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique has spoken out on Kylian Mbappe after the forward reportedly called him a "son of a b*tch" in their last match.

Mbappe hooked early against Marseille

Forward allegedly called PSG boss a 'son of a b*tch'

But Luis Enrique insists he 'behaved admirably'