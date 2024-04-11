'We can do it!' - Luis Enrique has 'no doubt' PSG will fight back to win Champions League quarter-final despite home defeat against Barcelona
Luis Enrique emphatically insisted that he believes PSG will beat Barcelona in Spain despite going down 3-2 in the first leg of the quarter-final.
- Raphinha magic condemned PSG to defeat
- Gianluigi Donnarumma and Kylian Mbappe had a dismal outing
- Enrique backs his men to turn around the fixture in Spain