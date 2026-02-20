Luis Enrique not taking 'any risks' with Ousmane Dembele as PSG boss airs frustration over suffering 'three or four' injuries per game

Enrique has stood firm on his decision to prioritise player health over immediate availability, specifically regarding Dembele. Following a bruising Champions League play-off encounter against Monaco, the winger has been labelled a fitness doubt, and the manager is unwilling to exacerbate any lingering issues despite the pressure of the domestic campaign.
The PSG boss noted that the medical staff is monitoring the Frenchman closely to avoid a long-term layoff. With the business end of the season approaching, Enrique is keen to have his most explosive assets available for the final sprint rather than risking a setback in a single league fixture.
"He had received a blow," Enrique explained at a press conference. "We know the players perfectly and we do not want to take risks. We seek to manage each player in the best way. Injuries are part of high-level football and you have to know how to take that into account."