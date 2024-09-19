'It's amazing' - Luis Enrique reveals PSG's new 'star' after Kylian Mbappe's departure to Real Madri

(C)Getty ImagesSoham Mukherjee'It's amazing' - Luis Enrique reveals PSG's new 'star' after Kylian Mbappe's departure to Real MadriK. MbappeLuis EnriqueParis Saint-GermainLigue 1Real MadridLaLigaLuis Enrique shared his thoughts on Kylian Mbappe's departure to Real Madrid as he revealed Paris Saint-Germain's new "star".Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMbappe left for Real Madrid in the summerPSG without a marquee name in the squadLuis Enrique enjoys managing the "team"Article continues below