Luis Enrique hints at PSG's transfer plans in January and admits 'very few players' can improve European champions

PSG reclaimed the top spot in Ligue 1 after a dramatic 3-2 victory over Lyon, sealed by Joao Neves’ stoppage-time header. The contest, filled with quick goals and controversy, showcased PSG’s offensive sharpness but also exposed defensive lapses that Enrique was quick to highlight.

The decisive moment came deep into injury time when Neves converted a corner to give PSG the win, moments after Lyon’s Nicolas Tagliafico was sent off for a reckless challenge on Vitinha, a decision that sparked post-match protests from Lyon players and staff.

Speaking after the match, Enrique said, “Resilience is what I wanted to see. We fought until the end, but we need to defend better. Both goals came from poor alignment. You can’t push the line up when there’s no pressure on the ball.” Despite defensive flaws, he commended his squad’s mentality and composure in closing out the win.