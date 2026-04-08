Luis Diaz insists leaving Liverpool for Bayern Munich was 'right choice' after huge Champions League win at Real Madrid

Having adapted seamlessly to life at the Allianz Arena with 23 goals and 18 assists this term, Diaz feels his move to Germany has taken his career to a new level. He credited the tactical clarity and the strong bond within the squad for his ability to produce under pressure on the biggest stage.

Reflecting on his transfer and his current physical condition, Diaz told ESPN: "Deciding to join Bayern was the right choice. I'm really happy and I enjoy every match. I feel great, I'm in good shape, and that means I'm ready to help the team. We have a clear plan, we're a very close-knit group, and that shows on the pitch."