Luis Diaz 'clearly' didn't deserve red card for Achraf Hakimi foul as Toni Kroos criticises referee for key decision in Bayern Munich win

Bayern’s statement 2-1 win away at PSG in the Champions League was overshadowed by a highly debated refereeing decision. Colombian international Diaz, who had scored both goals for Bayern in the first half, was shown a straight red card following a VAR intervention for a tackle on PSG full-back Hakimi. Initially given only a yellow, referee Maurizio Mariani changed his decision after reviewing the incident on the monitor, citing excessive force and danger to the opponent.
Hakimi, who left the field in clear pain and in tears, was later diagnosed with a syndesmosis tear and deltoid ligament damage expected to keep him sidelined for around eight weeks.
The moment dramatically shifted the tone of the match, even as Bayern held on for a crucial away victory to extend their winning run under Vincent Kompany to 16 straight matches across competitions. The incident has since become the primary talking point across European football, with varying opinions from pundits, former officials and players, and one of the most vocal critics has been the German legend Kroos.