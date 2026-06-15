'The ball didn't want to go in!' - Spain boss stands by strategy after Cape Verde pull off stunning World Cup draw against European champions
A night of frustration for La Roja
The 2026 World Cup witnessed a major shock on Monday as Cape Verde successfully frustrated a star-studded Spain side. Despite the gulf in experience and prestige, the African nation held firm against a barrage of Spanish attacks, leaving de la Fuente to rue his side's lack of clinical finishing in front of goal.
Speaking after the stalemate, the Spain boss was quick to point out that sometimes luck simply does not favoir the superior side. "This is solved by insisting on the same idea, to continue improving with more finesse, but well .. They are these games that, as Rodri has explained well, you generate a lot, but without the freshness that you must have in these games," De la Fuente explained.
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De la Fuente credits disciplined Cape Verde
While Spain dominated the ball, they found it nearly impossible to penetrate a deep defensive line. Even with Marc Cucurella providing a dangerous attacking outlet from the left, the final touch was missing. The manager was full of praise for the resilience shown by the tournament newcomers throughout the ninety minutes.
The coach noted the tactical difficulty of the encounter, stating: "They are a very organised team, we have seen that they got into a low block, it is very difficult to generate spaces like that. Even so, we have generated arrivals, there has been a lack of circulation to generate more, but when the ball doesn't want to go in, it doesn't want to go in. There have been shots, chances and the desire to solve the game quickly, we know that this is very difficult and we know that here it costs a lot to win."
Managing the return of star youngsters
Eyebrows were raised when Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams were benched, especially as the starting front line struggled to break the deadlock. Ferran Torres was particularly wasteful, as hitting the bar from six yards out proved to be a turning point in the match. De la Fuente eventually introduced both youngsters, but they were unable to save the points.
Addressing the limited roles for his teenage sensations, the coach revealed it was part of a broader fitness plan following recent injury concerns. "The objective is to give them minutes, so that they acquire confidence and rhythm so that in future commitments they are better," De la Fuente clarified, suggesting that both players will play a more prominent role as the group stage progresses.
- AFP
Looking ahead to Saudi Arabia
The draw puts immediate pressure on Spain to perform in their second group fixture. While the result is a disappointment for the European champions, the camp remains united in the belief that their possession-based philosophy is the correct path forward. The players echoed their manager's sentiment, emphasising the need for better execution in the final third.
Goalkeeper Unai Simon summed up the mood in the dressing room, admitting that "in everyone's head this game we should have won." Spain will now have to turn their attention to their next clash against Saudi Arabia, where anything less than three points would leave the 2010 winners in a precarious position regarding qualification for the knockout rounds.