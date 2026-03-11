The trio suffered health setbacks in the closing stages of an otherwise outstanding 6–1 (3–0) win over Atalanta Bergamo in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.
Translated by
Lucky break for Alphonso Davies: FC Bayern announces diagnoses for Jamal Musiala and Jonas Urbig trio
Davies, who had to be substituted in tears just 20 minutes after coming on, suffered a strain to his hamstring. He had already suffered a torn muscle fibre there shortly after his comeback from a cruciate ligament rupture in mid-February. It is quite possible that the Canadian's reaction was so emotional in view of this latest setback. Davies is likely to be out for Bayern until at least the international break, but he could be back in action at the start of April in the away game against SC Freiburg. So it's a blessing in disguise for Davies and the record champions.
FC Bayern running out of goalkeepers: Ulreich set for season debut
Musiala, meanwhile, is suffering from "pain in his left ankle, which he injured in the summer," the club announced. He should therefore be able to return to team training soon. Musiala is still in the recovery phase after suffering a serious fibula fracture in the summer, which also affected all the ligaments.
Goalkeeper Urbig suffered a concussion in the final scene of the game and Munich's only goal. The 22-year-old collided heavily with Atalanta's Nikola Krstovic before Mario Pasalic slotted home the rebound to make it 2-1. Sporting director Max Eberl later explained that Urbig had been "a bit dazed" and "now has a huge headache, of course".
Sven Ulreich is now expected to make his season debut this Saturday. In addition to Urbig, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is also out again with a torn muscle fibre since last week. The 16-year-old keeper Leonard Prescott, who was in the Bayern squad for the first time in Bergamo, could be on the bench. For Ulreich, who waited a long time for a contract extension and then suffered a stroke of bad luck, it would be his first competitive match for Bayern since 21 September 2024. At that time, he was in goal for Bayern's 5-0 win over Werder Bremen.