‘Luckily we have Joan Garcia' - Barcelona stars pay tribute to 'best in the world' goalkeeper after bailing out Spanish champions again

Hansi Flick’s side arrived at El Sardinero knowing that complacency could be fatal, especially with the spectre of Real Madrid’s shock elimination at the hands of Albacete just 24 hours earlier hanging over the competition. Yet, despite fielding a strong lineup that included the likes of Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, and summer signing Marcus Rashford, Barcelona found themselves embroiled in a dogged battle against the Segunda División leaders. While goals from Torres and Yamal eventually secured passage to the last eight, the post-match conversation was dominated by the crucial intervention of Joan Garcia in the dying moments.
With the score precariously poised at 1-0 deep into stoppage time, Racing substitute Manex Lozano burst through on goal, looking certain to force extra time. However, Garcia stood tall, producing a spectacular one-handed save to deny the teenager and preserve the lead. Minutes later, Barcelona broke up the other end to seal a 2-0 win through Yamal, but the squad knew exactly who they had to thank for avoiding a potential crisis.