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Luciano Spalletti confirms USMNT star to start for Juventus against NEC as midfielder makes injury return
McKennie set for immediate starting role
Spalletti has delivered a major update regarding his squad selection for Thursday's Europa League curtain-raiser, confirming that McKennie will play tomorrow as the Bianconeri look to bounce back from domestic disappointment. The American midfielder, who has been sidelined alongside several key teammates, successfully completed full training sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday, proving his readiness for the European stage. Spalletti expressed a sense of urgency in bringing the versatile midfielder back into the fold, noting the tactical and leadership qualities the 28-year-old provides to a depleted engine room.
"They’re part of our evaluations. We have to be careful with the players we have on the pitch, because we have two or three who will not finish the game. I want McKennie on the pitch for many different reasons. McKennie will play tomorrow, I felt bad for not giving you any certainties," Spalletti revealed.
- AFP
Koopmeiners challenged to lead Juve
While the return of McKennie and Andrea Cambiaso provides a massive lift, Juventus are still grappling with an incredibly long list of absentees that complicates Spalletti's tactical planning. The Bianconeri are set to be without nine senior players in total, including Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram, Manuel Locatelli, and Arkadiusz Milik. Furthermore, Lloyd Kelly is unavailable due to suspension, and Edon Zhegrova remains ineligible as he was not included in the club's official UEFA squad list for the competition. This lack of depth has placed extra responsibility on players like Teun Koopmeiners to maintain high standards.
Spalletti highlighted the importance of his remaining stars stepping up, particularly the Dutch international Koopmeiners, who will be crucial in the midfield battle against his compatriots. "He’s important for us," Spalletti insisted. "We always expect him to play at the level we know he’s capable of. In every game, there are individual, personal decisions to make."
"He has a duty to show us the right decisions. We know he has them in him, otherwise he wouldn’t be a strong, international footballer. I’m convinced because he shows me great things, not just in the games but in training as well. We need those things from Koopmeiners."
Spalletti dismisses mounting pressure in Turin
Despite the growing scrutiny surrounding his position and rumors linking Antonio Conte with a sensational return to the club, Spalletti remains unfazed by the noise coming from the Italian media. The veteran coach used his pre-match address to reinforce his commitment to the project, insisting that he has developed a thick skin over decades in the dugout. He drew parallels between his current professional challenges and his upbringing, suggesting that the external pressure of top-flight management pales in comparison to the real-life struggles he faced during his youth in Italy.
"Learning to accept pressure is a medicine, it helps you live properly. I learned that a long while ago. Even aged 10, I had to help after school when my family was going through a difficult period, so imagine my caring about ‘pressure’. I care a lot about my profession and the backlash after a defeat doesn’t really interest me because that’s something I can’t control. I decide what to give my attention to and when not to give my attention, and in this case, I’ve chosen not to focus on it,” Spalletti said.
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Respecting the challenge of NEC Nijmegen
The Europa League opener presents a potential banana skin for Juventus, who are coming off a campaign where they finished sixth in Serie A. Spalletti was quick to praise NEC manager Peter Schreuder for his tactical bravery and warned his squad that they cannot afford any mental lapses against the Eredivisie side. The Italian coach specifically pointed to the Dutch team's ability to play with inverted wingers and a high technical ceiling, which could cause problems if Juve fail to implement the defensive corrections discussed after the Sassuolo loss.
"Schreuder had the courage to impose his ideas in a country with a strong football identity. He left his mark by finishing third in a league at one of the highest possible levels. We should expect a ‘personalised’ game plan with lots of quality ideas. We have to be ready, otherwise we could be surprised. They also have strong players like Tadic and they play with inverted wingers because they want to converge towards the goal," Spalletti noted.
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