Luciano Spalletti's 'pure passion' will turn Juventus into Serie A title contenders, says Andrea Cambiaso

Spalletti replaced Igor Tudor as Juventus coach after a difficult spell that saw the team lose form and confidence. Tudor had started the season brightly, winning his first three matches, including a thrilling 4-3 victory over Inter in the Derby d’Italia. However, a chaotic 4-4 draw with Borussia Dortmund marked the beginning of a steep decline, as Juventus went on to draw five consecutive games. Things worsened with three straight defeats to Como, Real Madrid and Lazio, during which the team failed to score in their last four matches. These results led to Tudor’s dismissal.
Spalletti’s arrival has already brought positive changes. Under his leadership, Juventus have registered one win and one draw, scoring three goals. Beyond results, Spalletti has revitalised the dressing room, instilling renewed energy, belief, and tactical clarity as Juventus look to rebuild confidence and return to their winning ways.