Luciano Spalletti labelled 'traitor' by angry Napoli fan group after Serie A-winning coach takes over at rivals Juventus

On Thursday, Juventus officially announced Spalletti as their new head coach following the sacking of Igor Tudor on Monday. The 66-year-old joins the Bianconeri on a deal until the end of the season.
Spalletti's appointment by Juve hasn't gone down well with the Napoli faithful. The former Italy national team boss spent two years at Napoli between 2021 and 2023, helping the Partenopei win their first Scudetto after 33 years at the end of the 2022-23 season. He left the club that summer and got the Napoli crest and Scudetto logos tattooed on his left arm, claiming it to be the "pinnacle of my career."
In March earlier this year, while still managing the Azzurri, Spaletti stated that he won't return to club coaching. "I wanted to save Napoli for last, for specific reasons. Of course, I could never have coached another team in Italy," he said on Italian TV show Che Tempo Che Fa. "When you’ve been in that context, experienced matches as a coach, and worn Maradona’s shirt, it becomes difficult to return as an opponent."