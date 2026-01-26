Luciano Spalletti claims USMNT star Weston McKennie 'would be a perfect striker' as Juventus boss points out glaring weakness in Jonathan David's game

Spalletti was full of admiration for McKennie’s performance during Sunday’s high-stakes clash at the Allianz Stadium. The American midfielder, who has become a utility man under the Italian coach, was instrumental in a win that kept Juventus firmly in the Serie A title hunt. Speaking to Sky Sport, Spalletti suggested that McKennie’s skillset is so complete that he could easily operate as a traditional number nine.
"McKennie is a perfect central striker, one of the strongest as a centre-forward," Spalletti said. "He fights, he’s strong in the air, and he’s got an impressive leap. He plays to get results because he makes decisions. He would be a perfect striker."