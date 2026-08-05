'Lowest and most deceitful behaviour' - Luis Figo demands immediate resignation of FIFA president Gianni Infantino

The Portuguese legend did not mince his words when assessing the recent turmoil and the total lack of transparency from FIFA's leadership. Expressing his sheer disbelief at the unfolding scandal, Figo wrote: "What I have seen exposed in the last 10 days is the lowest, most deceitful and cravenly self-interested behaviour I have ever witnessed."

Highlighting the absurdity of the secret deal, he asked: "If the scheme was a no-brainer, why not be honest about the fact that it was going to give you a $30m-a-year job at the end of it?"

He also accused Infantino of overseeing a "reign of terrible self-interest," adding: "Infantino has debased the office of FIFA President that he promised to elevate. He has lied, deceived and tried to feather his own nest at the expense of the game he is supposed to serve."