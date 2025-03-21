Lorenzo Insigne salary: How much does Toronto FC star earn per week and annually in MLS?

Everything you need to know about Lorenzo insigne's salary at Toronto FC

Italy's Lorenzo Insigne is often hailed as one of the best attackers to have played at Napoli, but after spending over a decade with his boyhood club, the winger finally decided to embark on a new venture as he joined MLS side Toronto FC.

Given his experience in both Serie A and the Italian national team, Insigne became one of the highest-paid players in the team, but exactly how much does the Italian maestro earn playing in Toronto?

GOAL delved into the numbers with the MLS salary guide and found out!

*Salaries are gross