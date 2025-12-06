'Looks quite bad' - Enzo Maresca shares worrying injury update on Liam Delap as Chelsea striker faces more time on the sidelines

Maresca spoke to reporters at full-time and revealed his concerns surrounding Delap, who has already missed 11 matches this season and was replaced mid-way through the first half following a shoulder injury. The Blues are set to assess Delap’s injury in the next 48 hours to determine for how long he will be on the sidelines.
With both of Joao Pedro and Marc Guiu on the bench the Blues have a range of attacking options - though Maresca questioned the quality of his side's depth after defeat to Leeds United in midweek - but there is no doubt that injuries have curtailed Delap’s progress in west London since his big move from the Tractor Boys, which came with lofty expectations after 12 goals in his first top-flight season.
Delap looked in clear pain after he was bundled to the ground by Marcos Senesi and subsequently taken off, ahead of what would go on to be a disappointing goalless draw for Maresca’s side.