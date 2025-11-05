'It looks nasty' - Vincent Kompany and Joshua Kimmich react to Luis Diaz red card as Bayern Munich boss hopes for 'speedy recovery' for PSG star

The Bavarians secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over PSG at the Parc des Princes, but the match was overshadowed by Diaz’s red card late in the first half. The ex-Liverpool winger, who had scored both goals for Bayern, went in late on Hakimi, catching the Moroccan full-back on the ankle after losing possession. Referee Maurizio Mariani initially showed a yellow but upgraded it to a red following a VAR review.
Diaz’s dismissal came at a time when PSG were already reeling from the injury-enforced substitution of Ousmane Dembele. Despite being reduced to ten men, Bayern held on to claim victory, leaving the hosts concerned over Hakimi’s fitness ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.