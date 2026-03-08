'He looks lost!' - Igor Tudor called out for 'nonsense' approach at Tottenham by Tim Sherwood
Sherwood raises relegation alarm for Spurs
Sherwood has delivered a brutal assessment of Tudor’s brief tenure. The former Juventus manager was appointed as interim boss in early February, but the anticipated new manager bounce has drastically failed to materialise amidst growing relegation fears.
Tottenham currently sit in 16th on 29 points from 29 matches, hovering dangerously just one point above both Nottingham Forest and West Ham United. Adding to the misery, Spurs have lost their last five matches, contrasting sharply with West Ham, who have collected eight points recently from two wins, two draws, and a defeat.
Reality of Premier League hits Tudor
Sherwood believes the harsh reality of English football has completely caught Tudor off guard, with the ex-Juve boss having lost all three of his games in charge at Spurs to date. Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Spurs midfielder and coach stated: "I think he's been slapped straight in the face by the competition in the Premier League. It ain't easy. This is a tough competition."
He further criticised Tudor's demeanour, suggesting the boss lacks the necessary experience. "He looks lost at times on the touchline; he knew nothing about it," Sherwood added. "He's gone from, 'I 100 per cent guarantee we spend next season in the Premier League', to, 'the players are not fit enough, we're not good in attack, we're not good in the middle, we're not good at the back, we need our injured players back to fitness'."
Call for a supportive managerial approach
With only nine games remaining to secure their Premier League status, Sherwood argues an authoritarian style is exactly what the Spurs dressing room does not need right now. He insists the coach must stop making excuses, stating: "You've got to get on with what you've got. Forget all that nonsense. Concentrate on the players who are fit at the moment and try and give them a lift. You don't get that bounce by having a stick and whacking them with it. Not if the downside looks like relegation. You have to give them a cuddle. You have to find the best solution. You have to give them an easy solution to how we're going to play. This is how we play."
Hoddle hints at potential Tottenham return
As the crisis deepens at the stadium, names from the club’s past are beginning to surface as potential saviours. Glenn Hoddle, a true club icon who previously managed the team between 2001 and 2003, has admitted he would be open to returning to help his boyhood team escape their current predicament.
Speaking on the "Could It Be Magic" podcast before Spurs' defeat to Crystal Palace on Thursday, the 68-year-old reflected on his connection. "I think it would actually [appeal]," Hoddle stated. "Particularly with Tottenham, as that's my club. I've supported them since I was eight years of age. So they were a massive part of my life."
He added on his first stint as manager: "Politically and financially, there wasn't money there. Certainly, it wasn't what they told me I was going into."
Tudor will hope to ease the pressure on his shoulders when Spurs return to action away at Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on Tuesday night.