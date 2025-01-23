‘Do I need to look at real estate?’ - Burnley bet has JJ Watt worried as James Trafford heroics threaten to force him back into the NFL
JJ Watt is starting to get worried about his Burnley bet with James Trafford, as the goalkeeper’s heroics threaten to force him back into the NFL.
- American football icon made clean sheet wager
- Has seen Clarets secure six successive shut outs
- Promised keeper he would sign for the Bengals