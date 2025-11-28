'Look how far you've come' - Wojciech Szczesny reveals how he lifted crying Barcelona star's spirits after Champions League semi-final defeat to Inter

Szczesny may not be Barcelona’s starting goalkeeper, but his influence inside one of Europe’s youngest dressing rooms has become invaluable. The 35-year-old arrived at the club last season after a brief retirement and quickly became a mentor figure, especially during tense, high-pressure matches.
One of those moments came during last season’s Champions League semi-final defeat to Inter. Barcelona were minutes away from a historic final before conceding a 92nd-minute equaliser, a sequence that began with a challenge on Martin that the full-back believed should have been given as a foul. The youngster, who earlier had delivered two assists, took the defeat heavily and blamed himself for the decisive moment.
As the squad tried to process the heartbreak inside the San Siro, Szczesny stepped in with the kind of calm perspective only experience can offer, setting the stage for the emotional exchange he later revealed.