London City Lionesses confirm surprise decision to sack manager Jocelyn Precheur despite promising start to life in WSL

On Sunday, the WSL club released a statement which read: "London City Lionesses has today confirmed that we have parted ways with Head Coach Jocelyn Precheur. Appointed at a pivotal moment in the Club’s development, Jocelyn has played a central role in shaping the recent history of London City Lionesses. Under his leadership, the Club achieved a historic promotion to the Barclays Women’s Super League, becoming the first independent club to reach the top tier of English women’s football and finishes the first half of the season in 6th position.

"Following careful consideration, the Club believes that now is the right time to begin a new cycle and pursue a different strategic direction for the next phase of its development. London City Lionesses sincerely thanks Jocelyn Prêcheur and his coaching staff for their professionalism, commitment, and significant contribution to the Club’s recent sporting success, and wishes them every success in their future careers. Further updates regarding the Club’s coaching structure will be communicated in due course."

