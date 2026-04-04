Goal.com
Live
+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
mancini italia nazionaleGetty Images
Francesco Guerrieri

Translated by

Lombardo: "Mancini would like to return to Italy"

Italy
R. Mancini

Mancini’s former colleague and friend has had his say on the manager’s possible return to the Italy bench

Among the candidates for the national team manager’s role following Gattuso’s departure is Roberto Mancini, for whom this would mark a return to the Azzurri after his spell from 2018 to 2023, during which the 2021 European Championship victory remains an unforgettable highlight. That coaching staff included his friend Attilio Lombardo, then assistant manager and now Sampdoria’s head coach, having previously served as Evani’s assistant from April to June, securing survival via the play-offs, before joining Gregucci’s staff at Sampdoria last November and taking charge of the team a month ago.

  • LOMBARDO'S WORDS

    Lombardo spoke about Mancini’s possible return to the Italy bench during the pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Empoli: “No one expected us to miss out on the World Cup for the third time in a row; I’m very sorry about that. I believe that the current state of Italian football is holding others back; we have far too few talented young players who are regulars in Serie A and Serie B. I hope Mancini can return to the national team, because I believe he has a debt to repay: I know he’d like to return to the Azzurri, just as he’d like to return to Sampdoria.”


    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting