Liverpool vs Arsenal: Classic match - Andrey Arshavin scores four in 4-4 Anfield draw

Without their talismanic captain Steven Gerrard, Benitez's side still began with ferocious intent, pinning Arsene Wenger's visitors deep inside their own half. Spearheaded by a relentless Torres, the hosts laid siege to goal, only to find an unlikely barrier in Lukasz Fabianski. Heavily criticised after an FA Cup semi-final defeat just days earlier, the Polish keeper produced an inspired first-half display, twice denying Torres before palming away Benayoun's drive.

Football, however, rarely rewards dominance without ruthlessness. Nine minutes before the interval, Javier Mascherano was caught in possession, allowing Samir Nasri and Cesc Fabregas to carve open the home defence for Arshavin to crash a finish off the underside of the bar. Backed by a wall of sound from the Kop after the break, Liverpool overturned the deficit within eleven minutes. Dirk Kuyt turned creator twice, crossing for Torres to power home a 49th-minute header before finding Benayoun at the far post to loop a brave finish beyond Fabianski.