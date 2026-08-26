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Moataz Elgammal

Liverpool turn transfer focus to Ismaila Sarr with massive bid as Yankuba Minteh deal collapses

Transfers
I. Sarr
Y. Minteh
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
Brighton & Hove Albion
Premier League

Liverpool have officially shifted their focus in the transfer market, launching a massive bid for Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr. The move comes after the club decided to walk away completely from negotiations for Brighton forward Yankuba Minteh, leaving Andoni Iraola desperate to secure attacking reinforcements before the summer transfer deadline.

  • Liverpool shift focus to Sarr

    Liverpool have offered Crystal Palace £50 million for Sarr after ending their pursuit of Minteh, according to the Mirror. The Anfield side saw two bids rejected for Minteh, both of which fell significantly short of Brighton's strict £70m asking price

    With five days remaining until the transfer window closes on Monday, Liverpool have acted swiftly to secure an alternative. Sarr, who originally joined Crystal Palace two years ago, is reportedly very keen on a move to Merseyside. The club have been heavily impacted by the tragic death of Diogo Jota and the subsequent departures of Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah, making wide forwards a definitive priority.

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    Fierce competition for the winger

    Securing the 28-year-old will not be straightforward, as Foot Mercato reports that Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal and Turkish giants Galatasaray are actively competing for his signature. Galatasaray are reportedly in advanced talks, while Al-Hilal monitor the situation closely.

    Sarr has proven his pedigree over the past year, making 45 appearances across all competitions last season, scoring 21 goals and providing two assists while helping Palace lift the UEFA Europa Conference League. Furthermore, the winger starred at the World Cup this summer, netting four times before Senegal were eliminated by Belgium in the round of 32.

  • Iraola demands immediate reinforcements

    Liverpool manager Iraola has been vocal about his desire for immediate reinforcements, acknowledging the current limitations within his squad amid interest from Tottenham and Manchester City in Cody Gakpo.

    Speaking to Sky Sports, he explained: "Some deals you have to wait until the end. But the end is the important picture, the one we will have on September 1, because it is true that we are still quite thin." The Spaniard also noted the difficulties of the open market, admitting he wanted all positions doubled with top-level players before the campaign began, but ultimately must adapt.

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  • Barcola Mbaye(C)Getty Images

    What next for Liverpool?

    Liverpool must now act decisively to fend off international competition and await Crystal Palace's formal response to their £50m proposal. If an agreement is reached, Sarr could undergo a medical before Monday's deadline. Concurrently, the club maintain separate talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a potential move for Bradley Barcola to further bolster their attacking options.