Liverpool tell Juventus how much Federico Chiesa would cost to re-sign in January transfer window with Reds ready to cut losses
The price of a return
Liverpool have set their terms for what would be one of the most surprising transfer U-turns in recent memory. According to reports emerging from Italy, the Premier League giants have informed Juventus that it will cost them approximately €10 million (£8.3m) to re-sign Chiesa in the January transfer window.
The 28-year-old winger left the Allianz Stadium just 18 months ago in the summer of 2024, having been frozen out of the first-team picture in Turin due to a contract dispute and injury concerns. His move to Merseyside was seen as a fresh start, a chance to revitalise a career that had stalled slightly in Serie A. However, despite flashing moments of brilliance and becoming a popular figure in the dressing room, Chiesa has found sustained game time hard to come by under Arne Slot.
Now, with the January window open, speculation regarding a return to Juventus is gathering serious momentum. Tuttosport reports that the Old Lady is exploring the possibility of bringing their former star back, and Liverpool are willing to do business, but only at the right price. The €10m valuation is not an arbitrary figure; it represents the remaining book value of the player. Having signed him for a reported €15m on a four-year deal, selling him for €10m now would ensure Liverpool do not record a capital loss on their accounts, allowing for a clean financial break.
- Getty Images Sport
No loans: Ideally a permanent exit
One major stumbling block for Juventus could be the structure of the deal. Italian clubs are often fond of "loan with option to buy" arrangements to navigate tight financial constraints during the winter window. However, sources suggest that Liverpool have little interest in a temporary solution.
The Reds are reportedly insisting on a permanent transfer or, at the very least, a loan with a cast-iron obligation to buy. The Anfield hierarchy views Chiesa as a valuable asset who simply hasn't fit into the starting XI as hoped, rather than a distressed asset to be loaned out. If Juventus or any other suitor wants to secure the services of the Euro 2020 winner, they will need to put cash on the table.
This stance places the ball firmly in Juventus’ court. The Bianconeri must decide if they are willing to commit a transfer fee and salary to a player they deemed surplus to requirements less than two years ago. However, the tactical landscape in Turin has shifted since Chiesa’s departure, and there is a belief that he could offer a spark that has been missing in the final third.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
A 'cult hero' seeking minutes
Chiesa’s time at Liverpool will be remembered fondly, even if it ends prematurely. He has developed something of a "cult hero" status at Anfield, largely due to his infectious enthusiasm and high-octane style of play whenever he has taken to the pitch. He was technically part of the squad that lifted the Premier League title, contributing to the collective effort, even if his individual statistics were not earth-shattering.
However, affection from the terraces does not equate to minutes on the pitch. Under Arne Slot, the competition for places in the forward line remains fierce. With the likes of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong all vying for starting spots, Chiesa has often found himself as the odd man out.
For a player of his pedigree, sitting on the bench is no longer an option. At 28, Chiesa is in his physical prime. He needs rhythm and continuity, something he has struggled to find in England. The intensity of the Premier League is not the issue; rather, it is the sheer depth of quality ahead of him in the pecking order.
- Getty Images Sport
World Cup dreams driving the move
The driving force behind Chiesa’s desire to leave is the looming 2026 World Cup. With the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada fast approaching, every player with international ambitions is acutely aware that playing time is the only currency that matters to national team selectors.
Chiesa remains a key talent for Italy, but he cannot expect to be a starter for the Azzurri if he is barely featuring for his club. A return to Serie A, a league he knows inside out, would offer him the platform to prove his fitness and form on a weekly basis.
Reports indicate that the player has already begun laying the groundwork for a return. He has allegedly been in contact with former Juventus teammates, including striker Dusan Vlahovic and midfielder Manuel Locatelli, discussing the potential dynamics of a comeback.