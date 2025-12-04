According toSacha Tavolieri on Sky Sport Switzerland, both Liverpool and Tottenham have reportedly reached an advanced stage of discussions with Diomande’s representatives. Spurs, who have monitored the winger for months, intensified contact recently following Thomas Frank’s growing desire to add a forward to his roster. Meanwhile, Liverpool, in the midst of reimagining their forward line, see Diomande as a potential long-term pillar of their next attacking era. For now, Leipzig have not opened formal negotiations with either club, though they are acutely aware of the growing noise surrounding the youngster and may be forced to evaluate offers sooner rather than later. Barcelona, meanwhile, have been more cautious in their approach. Their interest is genuine, yet limited so far to exploratory conversations rather than structured meetings. The Catalan club remain constrained by ongoing financial considerations and are carefully monitoring how the situation evolves before deciding whether to act. Although their admiration for Diomande’s potential is well known, Barca are not in a position to enter a bidding war, at least not yet.
Liverpool & Spurs battle for Leipzig winger Yan Diomande as Barcelona also eye wonderkid ahead of next summer
Spurs & Liverpool prepare for battle over Bundesliga prodigy
From Abidjan to the Bundesliga: A meteoric ascent
Born in Abidjan, Diomande’s footballing journey has been anything but typical. His teenage years unfolded largely in the United States, where he sharpened his skills at Florida’s DME Academy after moving there in 2022. He spent three years competing for Yulee High School’s varsity team and turning out for UPSL side Frenzi, experiences that he says shaped him before he made the leap to Europe. His potential began to attract attention while he was still in the US, even earning him a trial at Celtic in the Scottish Premiership. But the American pathway ultimately proved limiting.
"I went to the USA to study and play football," Diomande told Transfermarkt in October. "I tried out for a few [MLS] teams like the Colorado Rapids and Charlotte FC, but it didn’t work out. I eventually realised that [the USA] wasn’t quite right for me. Football doesn’t have the same status there as basketball or American football."
After that realisation, Spain became the next step. Diomande signed with Leganes in early 2025 and remarkably made his professional debut at the Santiago Bernabéu in a match against Real Madrid. Yet his time with the Madrid club was brief. Within six months, RB Leipzig swooped in, and the decision has proved a masterstroke.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
A breakthrough season in Germany
Since landing in Germany, Diomande has flourished. The teenager has contributed four goals and four assists in 14 appearances across all competitions, delivering the kind of performances that have analysts projecting a massive future. He has a list of idols that he follows, and it would not be surprising if he turns out to be a Real Madrid fan.
"I think Vinicius Junior is the best player in comparison," Diomande said. "When it comes to mindset, my role model is Kylian Mbappe. I think you must have a good mentality. I think if your heart and mind are okay, then you will be okay overall. I try to work on that the most.
"I like to model myself on many players. My country has many good examples. Players who played with power, such as Gervinho, Yaya Toure, and Max Gradel, but my dream player isn’t from my country. My favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo."
- Getty Images
Leipzig brace for a fight over €100m talent
RB Leipzig are under no illusions about what is coming. Diomande was signed for just €20 million (£17.5m/$23m) over the summer and has a contract running until 2030. It does not have a release clause allowing Leipzig to command whatever fee they deem appropriate. And according to Sky Germany, the club have already placed a formidable valuation on his head: a minimum of €100m (£87.5m/$117m).
Leipzig managing director Marcel Schafer, speaking to SPORT BILD, expressed satisfaction at the growing interest but insisted the club fully intend to keep Diomande.
"If that were to happen, it would be another validation of our work," Schafer said. "However, we are firmly planning with our current squad beyond the summer and have always emphasized our intention to build a new core group after the restructuring. This core group is currently taking shape and will bring us a great deal of satisfaction.
"Yan has settled in very quickly with us in the Bundesliga. Especially considering he’s still in his first year as a professional and is very young. He’s on the right track, but like all our other players, he still has a lot of potential for development. We’re very much looking forward to realizing that potential together in the coming years."